91-year-old man treated for ruptured heart

CHENNAI

13 July 2021 00:05 IST

The patient, hailing from Puducherry, was airlifted from Delhi

A 91-year-old man was recently treated at Madras Medical Mission for a hole in the two lower chambers of his heart. The man, who hails from Puducherry, had been airlifted from New Delhi where he was living with his son, for treatment.

The nonagenarian had suffered two heart attacks earlier. After the first attack some months ago, he was put on medication instead of surgery or procedure. However, he developed heart failure with accumulation of fluid around his lungs.

However, a month later he developed breathlessness and he was admitted in another hospital and medications were adjusted. His health improved and he travelled to Delhi to visit his son. He then suffered a second heart attack.

He was revived through electrical shocks, chest compression, aggressive resuscitation and ventilator support. But he suffered ventricular septal rupture, where the weakened infracted muscle resulted in a large hole between the heart’s left and right ventricles. His breathlessness worsened. He was airlifted to Chennai for interventional closure in Madras Medical Mission hospital, said K. Sivakumar, head of paediatric cardiology and senior consultant.

The doctors closed the rupture using pin-hole punctures in the groin blood vessels.

The fact that he was healthy and lived independently and did not have diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, reduced the risk from the procedure, a hospital release said.

The procedure lasted an hour and the patient spent 48 hours in the intensive care after which he went back to his son, the release added.