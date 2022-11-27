  1. EPaper
91 arrested, 20 kg of gutkha seized in week-long anti-tobacco drive

November 27, 2022 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai City Police have seized around 20 kg of gutkha and 3 kg of other tobacco products during a week-long drive against banned tobacco products. The drive, conducted between November 20 and 26, resulted in the police arresting 91 persons and filing 89 cases.

A senior officer said Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal directed them to conduct special drives against history-sheeters, anti-social elements and banned tobacco products.

In the Teynampet police limit, a team acting on a tip-off about tobacco products being sold at a petty shop inspected and found more than 2.1 kg of tobacco products kept hidden. The police team arrested the shop owner Anand of Thiruvalluvar Salai. Similarly, the Kodungaiyur police team seized around 1.5 kg of tobacco goods.

