900 Metro Rail commuters buy national common mobility cards in ten days

April 24, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 900 commuters have bought the National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) which was launched by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) 10 days ago.

On April 14, CMRL, along with State Bank of India (SBI), brought out the card that commuters can swipe in multiple transport systems like MTC buses, suburban and Metro Rail systems and retail outlets too. As of now, commuters can use NCMC only for travel in Chennai Metro Rail trains and in future, it will be extended to other transport systems too.

According to officials of CMRL, so far, 888 persons have purchased the card in stations. “These cards will gradually become more popular. We are selling close to 100 cards a day on an average in the last one week. We have received about ₹1.39 lakh in the form of top-up done for these cards This could increase in future,” an official said.

Also, 1.8% of the recharge amount is levied as charge and hence, some commuters are hesitant and opt for the regular travel cards, another official said. “But if this amount is reduced, then there will be more takers,” he said.

Bengaluru Metro, Kanpur Metro, MMRDA Mumbai Line 2A and 7, Delhi Metro Airport Line, BEST buses Mumbai and Kadamba Transport Buses in Goa are the other systems in the country where commuters can use these cards.