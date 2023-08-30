90-year-old man undergoes stroke prevention surgery

August 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Vascular surgeons of a private hospital performed a stroke prevention surgery on a 90-year-old man, who was diagnosed with Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), a warning mini-stroke.

According to a press release, the man had suddenly developed giddiness, unsteady gait and weakness in his left upper and lower limbs. The symptoms lasted less than a minute that he chose to ignore. But as the symptoms recurred two days later, he sought medical attention at Kauvery Main Hospital.

Investigations revealed a very tight narrowing of the right carotid artery, the main blood vessel supplying the right side of the brain. The medical team recommended early carotid revascularisation. The patient underwent carotid endarterectomy, a surgical procedure that involved opening the carotid artery, establishing a temporary bypass, removing the cholesterol deposit causing the narrowing, and repairing the artery.

The patient recovered and was discharged three days after the surgery. Sekar N., chief vascular surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, said life expectancy in India has recently seen a rise. With the increase in age, there has been a corresponding rise in age-related non-communicable diseases, including stroke that has now become the fourth leading cause of death and fifth leading cause of disability in the country.

Early detection and intervention are crucial in preventing major strokes, the release said.

