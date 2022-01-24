90% of Namakku Naame Thittam funds not utilised

CHENNAI

24 January 2022 01:30 IST

More than 90% of the funds allocated under the Namakku Naame Thittam have not been utilised in the city as there are no matching donors. The Greater Chennai Corporation has started another round of campaigning to inform residents about the scheme aimed at developing civic infrastructure in residential areas.

“The Corporation has been allocated ₹49 crore this year. But it has utilised only about ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore so far. It still has ₹45 crore to develop civic infrastructure projects under the Namakku Naame Thittam this year,” a civic official said.

If donors collectively contribute ₹45 crore to match the existing allocation, a number of civic infrastructure projects estimated at ₹90 crore can be taken up by the donors without tendering in a few months time.

This is expected to facilitate speedy completion of civic infrastructure projects such as dispensaries, parks, classrooms, libraries, toilets, recreation and sports facilities, waterbodies restoration, roads and street lighting, officials said.

Zonal officers in each of the 15 zones have given letters to residents’ welfare association, public and private companies, manufacturers, institutions and eminent individuals, inviting them to participate in the Namakku Naame Thittam.

However, many residents said they have not tried to utilise funds under the Namakku Naame Thittam because zonal officers have not initiated the project in neighbourhoods where there is an actual need for civic infrastructure.

Chidambara Perumal, a resident of Padi Kuppam Road in Anna Nagar West, said the residents have been requesting a well-designed footpath and a relaid road along Padi Kuppam Road, particularly to prevent dumping of garbage along the stretch from Waves Junction to Five Star Apartments.

“We would have tried to mobilise funds to do the work if officials had come to us and explained the key aspects of the Namakku Naame Thittam. If they have already issued a work order for road re-laying, we want some additional work to keep our neighbourhood clean. The Chief Minister visited our area last month and gave us hope. We request local officials to take the lead in making the scheme a success in such areas with persistent civic problems. Officials should sit with residents’ groups and advise them on how to use the funds to resolve civic issues by developing simple infrastructure projects,” said Mr. Perumal.

West Velachery AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association secretary Geetha Ganesh said: “We have around 1,200 plus houses including flats/apartments. But enrolled members are around 220 only. Since ours is a new one we do not have that much corpus to share with the Corporation. Many residents are not ready to become members. So, we have been able to give only 33% of the project estimate. We are waiting for the tendering process to start.”

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said citizens’ participation was very important in metropolitan cities. “Government has initiated the Namakku Naamae Thittam, where these projects can be undertaken if you have more than 33% contribution. If you have 50% contribution then the donors themselves can execute the project. If it is more than 33% but less than 50% then tendering has to be done. But the remaining amount will be given by the government. The Corporation seeks the assistance of the public,” he said.