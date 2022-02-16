90 flying squads to check cash distribution in 200 wards of Chennai; 1314 residents deposit arms ahead of elections

Residents can call 18004257012 to report about election malpractices, says Corporation Commissioner

Starting Thursday, the number of flying squads will increase from 45 to 90 to check distribution of cash and gift articles to electors in the 200 wards in the 15 zones of the city.

Following a review meeting of flying squads on Tuesday, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal decided to increase the number of flying squads to 90.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi asked residents to call the toll free number 18004257012 to report about election malpractices in the 200 wards of Chennai.

“As many as 59 FIRs have been filed of election malpractices,” said Mr. Bedi. The flying squads will also work during the nights and seize cash of over ₹50,000 and gift articles worth more than ₹10,000 transported without valid documents. So far ₹18.13 lakh cash and gift articles worth ₹1.27 crore have been seized in the city.

At the 22 distribution centres, setting of EVMs in the presence of candidates has been done. On February 18, a total of 27,812 polling officers will be deputed to allocated for polling stations after randomisation.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said a review of the performance of the 45 flying squads in all the 15 zones of the city has been done ahead of the polls. “The GCC election campaign has been peaceful. Seventy two hours before the completion of the poll, each zone will get three additional flying squads teams. Various phases of training have been conducted for the police and polling officers by the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Police. More check posts will be set up in the city,” said Mr.Jiwal.

A total of 4,800 police personnel are on election duty in the city. “On the day of the poll, 18,000 policemen and 4,000 non policemen will be deployed. A total of 1,314 arms have been deposited already,” said Mr.Jiwal.

On Tuesday, Greater Chennai Corporation conducted an awareness campaign to increase the voter turnout in the local bodies elections.