9 nominations for Nadigar Sangam polls rejected

The nominations of 68 members of the South Indian Artistes Association have been accepted for the elections to be held on June 23.

Nine nominations, including those of actors Vemal and Ramesh Kanna, both from the Sankaradas Ani, have been rejected.

Nominations of K. Bhagyaraj from the Swami Sankarsdas Ani and Nasser from the Pandavar Ani to contest for the the post of president have been accepted.

Nominations of Karunas and Poochi Murugan of the Pandavar Ani and Kutty Padmini and Udhayaa's nominations to contest for the post of two vice-presidents have been accepted.

Nominations of Ishari K. Ganesh from the Sankaradas Ani and Vishal Krishna from the Pandavar Ani too have been accepted to contest for the post of general secretary. The nominations of 58 members to contest for the post of executive committee members have also been accepted.

The list of nominations which have been accepted and rejected were released on Tuesday night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karunas submitted a complaint to the election officer for the Nadigar Sangam elections, Justice E. Padmanabhan (retd.) alleging that Mr. Bhagyaraj from the Sankaradas Ani had hurt the sentiments of drama artists.