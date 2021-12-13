9 arrested, drugs seized during 2-day operation

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 02:10 IST

Smuggling gang’s kingpin nabbed

The Washermenpet police have arrested nine persons, including a history-sheeter, who was absconding, and the kingpin of the gang smuggling drugs.

During the two-day operation conducted till Sunday, a special team headed by Inspector Franvin Dani arrested the accused for possessing the banned drugs and planning to sell them in the black market. The police team also seized over 1,000 packets of various pills, mobile phones and vehicles.

The police said they received a tip-off about a gang involved in smuggling banned drugs from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to be sold in the local market.

The special team on Saturday arrested six persons — Sai Sathish, Ganesh, Ayappan, Gowtham, from Korukkupet, and Balaji of Old Washermanpet and Jeganathan of Ranipet.

Based on an inquiry, three more — Prabhu of Vellore, and Arsha and Vijay of Nellore from Andhra Pradesh — were arrested on Sunday.

All the nine persons were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.