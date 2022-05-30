89 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

42 more cases in VIT Chennai cluster

With another COVID-19 cluster surfacing on VIT Chennai campus in Chengalpattu district, the daily cases continued to rise marginally, as a total of 89 persons tested positive for the infection on Monday.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Health Department, in addition to the 25 cases identified following contact tracing at the private university, 42 persons tested positive for the infection, out of the 826 samples lifted on Sunday. The testing of symptomatic persons in the institution and saturation testing of the remaining students were under way. Standard cluster control measures had been put in place, it said.

Chengalpattu recorded the highest number of fresh cases, at 46, followed by Chennai (33). Six other districts reported cases in single digits. There were two cases each in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tirunelveli, while Tiruvallur and Tiruvarur reported a single case each. With this, the State’s tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 34,55,376.

Another 44 persons were discharged after treatment. The State has recorded a total of 34,16,858 recoveries so far. The active caseload stood at 493. Chennai accounted for 248 active cases, while Chengalpattu had 150.

According to Sunday’s data, Chengalpattu’s positivity rate stood at 2.5% and Chennai’s 1.6%. Ranipet’s positivity rate was 1.2%, and Theni’s 1%.

As many as 12,839 samples were tested on Monday. A total of 6,66,13,970 samples have been tested in the State so far.

The bed occupancy in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals stood at 34.