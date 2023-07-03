HamberMenu
89 persons nabbed in single day in Avadi police limits 

July 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi police on Monday arrested 89 persons who allegedly had indulged in heinous crimes such as murder and ganja peddling. Avadi Commissioner K. Shankar said this drive against anti-social elements will continue.

The police said in the early morning operation, police teams nabbed 89 rowdies at different places and they had been involved in crimes such as murders, ganja peddling and other heinous acts. Fourteen murder suspects in Red Hills Police district, 29 in Avadi police district and five who had non-bailable warrants (NBW) against them and 41 who had crime cases against them were arrested by the police.

Mr. Shankar said: “We have taken the list of all suspects who were involved in various kinds of murders in the last three years and the members of organised gangs. They have been mercenaries or rowdies who were involved in murders, we have now arrested them. For the early morning operation, around 40 teams of police personnel have arrested 89 suspects — most of them involved in murders previously or organised crimes. It is a continuous process,” said Mr. Shankar.

