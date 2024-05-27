89 accused detained under the Goondas Act in the last two weeks

As many as 89 persons who were arrested in various criminal cases have been detained under the Goondas Act in the last two weeks. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has been invoking the provisions of the Act and issuing orders to detain the persons who had been already arrested. According to the police, 286 persons involved in murders and attempts to murder were detained under the Act. A total of 585 accused have been detained under this Act since January 1 this year, on the orders of Mr. Rathore.

