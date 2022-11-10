88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in TN

Special Correspondent Chennai
November 10, 2022 23:45 IST

Tamil Nadu reported 88 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There were nil new cases in 14 of the 38 districts. In Chennai, 21 persons tested positive for the infection. There were 10 cases in Kanniyakumari.

The State has so far reported 35,93,207 COVID-19 cases. A total of 124 persons were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 35,54,333.

A total of 826 persons were under treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 193 active cases. There were 68 active cases in Kanyakumari, 66 active cases in Chengalpattu, 51 in Coimbatore and 50 in Salem. A total of 8,217 samples were tested.

