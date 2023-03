March 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Chennai reported 23 cases. There were 20 cases in Coimbatore and 15 cases in Chengalpattu. While 56 persons were discharged after treatment, the active caseload rose to 549. Coimbatore has 130 active cases, while Chennai has 116 active cases.

A total of 2,970 samples were tested in the State.

