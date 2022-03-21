8,752 candidates selected in Chengalpattu job fair on Sunday

March 21, 2022 13:16 IST

Over 72,000 job seekers took part in the mega event

A total of 8,752 candidates, including 31 persons with disabilities, were selected in the mega job fair held in Chengalpattu on Sunday.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated the fair in which 72,000 candidates participated. With 507 employers, it also provided opportunity for candidates to upskill.

Advertising

Advertising

According to an official press release here, 1,368 candidates chose to upskill with 15 skill providers. Around 1,500 persons also registered for jobs with the Overseas Manpower Corporation.

Read also this: Government’s aim is to provide suitable jobs for all, says Stalin