87,000 saplings planted under GCC drive

Civic body ropes in residents’ associations for Singara Chennai 2.0 project

The Greater Chennai Corporation, with the support of residents’ welfare associations and corporates, has planted 87,004 trees in the city in two months as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed awards to residents’ welfare associations and officials who contributed to tree planting in the 15 zones of the city.

The largest number of 12,000 trees have been planted in Manali zone, particularly with support from industries. Adyar zone finished second with the planting of 10,000 saplings.

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd. has planted 3,700 trees in two months as part of Singara Chennai 2.0 project. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. has planted 507 trees in Korrukkupet.

Velachery resident S. Kumararaja, who received an award, said 100 residents have planted 8,000 trees in railway land along the MRTS service road as part of Green Velachery initiative. “All the trees belong to native species. Railway officials gave permission for the tree planting along the service road. We will plant more trees,” said Mr. Kumararaja.

The trees planted in the city belong to native species such as neem, tamarind and mango.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed officials to plant at least 2.5 lakh trees every year.

Anna Nagar zone has been awarded the best performing zone for beautification of parks, median and traffic islands.

As part of Singara Chennai work on development of fountains have been taken up at 35 locations. Residents have been asked to report civic issues pertaining to beautification of parks, medians, traffic islands and heritage premises on helpline 1913.