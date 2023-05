May 08, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 87 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of these, Chennai and Coimbatore reported 16 and 13 cases respectively. There were 11 cases in Kanniyakumari. As many as 272 persons were discharged after treatment, while 1,035 persons were under treatment in the State.