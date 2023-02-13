ADVERTISEMENT

87 personnel given TN CM constabulary medal in Avadi Police Commissionerate 

February 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore presenting the TN CM Constabulary medal to police personnel.

As many as 87 police personnel were given the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medal in Avadi Police Commissionerate for unblemished service.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Constabulary Medal 2023 was announced on January 13 for rendering unblemished service without any punishment in the last 10 years of their service.

On Monday, Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore presented the the medal to 87 police personnel at a ceremony at the Armed Reserve Parade Ground, Avadi.

