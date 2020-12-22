863 cellphones recovered, returned to owners

Commissioner of Police advises people to keep their phones safely

Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Tuesday said the police had recovered 863 high-end mobile phones which were reported either missing or stolen in the city.

The devices were recovered using the IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) numbers. They were handed over to the owners at Rajarathinam stadium here. “Looking at the offences, missing or snatching of mobile phone appears to be a minor issue. We observed that it is an important issue. Whatever may be the price of a phone, the memory with it is valuable to any individual,” he said.

Three months ago, 1,196 stolen or missing mobile phones were recovered and returned to the owners and now 863 phones were returned. “Tracing stolen phones is a big process. Please keep your mobile phone safely. Allow us to track criminals so that we will be able to provide safer city,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, the Commissioner said criminal action was being taken against those who buy these stolen mobile phones if it was organised. Such as receivers had been arrested and cited as accused since they abetted the crime.

New Year’s eve

Asked about restrictions on new year celebrations, Mr. Aggarwal said the police would put up barricades on beaches and would ensure that public did not indulge in any revellery. Celebrations on the road would be also dealt with strictly. Public should stay with their families and can celebrate inside. Public should behave as responsible citizen and cooperate with the government to prevent spread of COVID- 19

He said permission should be obtained for celebration on the night of Christmas in churches. Permission would be given after considering the area in which celebration would be held and other arrangements. Similarly, entry into temples would be regulated with the consultation of HR&CE Department on the New Year’s eve.