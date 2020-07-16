85.8% of students from Chennai Corporation schools clear Plus Two exams

Schools in the Greater Chennai Corporation limits have registered a pass percentage of 85.8% in the recently released results of the Plus Two public examination.

A total of 4,648 students of 32 Corporation schools appeared for the examination in March. As many as 1,306 boys and 2,682 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of boys is 78%, while the girls recorded 90%.

Twenty-one schools have registered a decline in pass percentage this year. The Corporation has asked them to report the reasons for this and will take initiative to help improve the schools based on their findings.

On the other hand, results in 11 schools showed improvement this year. Officials congratulated teachers of the Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary school in West Mambalam for achieving 100% results. Schools which improved this year had provided technological support to students, monitoring their studies even at home.

Six students from the city secured centums in computer science — K. Bharathan, from Chennai Higher Secondary School, Nesapakkam; M. Jayasree, from Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Market Street; V. Karthigeyan, from Chennai Higher Secondary School, West Mambalam; and K. Ajay, K. Arunkumar and G. Arunkumar, from Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School, Saidapet.

Six students secured over 550 marks. A total of 53 students secured over 500 marks and 222 crossed 450. Last year, 4,837 students appeared for the examination and 4,377 passed, registering a pass percentage of 90.49%.