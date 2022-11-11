Chennai

84 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

A total of 84 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

In Chennai, 18 persons tested positive for COVID-19, while there were 12 cases in Kanniyakumari. Of the remaining districts, 15 districts had nil fresh cases and the rest had fewer than 10 cases each.

The State has so far recorded 35,93,291 COVID-19 cases. As many as 121 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries so far to 35,54,454. The number of persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 dropped to 789. A total of 8,855 samples were tested in the State.


