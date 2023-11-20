84 persons held and 62 cases booked last week in Chennai police’s special drive against drugs

November 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a special drive against drugs, the Greater Chennai City Police arrested 84 suspects and booked 62 cases in the last week.

The police seized 56.6 kg of ganja, 2.5 g OG Kush, and 207 painkillers. Personnel have been carrying out inspections as part of the special drive against drugs. The arrests and seizures were made following checks conducted between November 13 and 19.

The police added that they had collected the details of assets and bank accounts of 1,782 drug peddlers involved in 814 cases registered in connection with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, since 2021. So far, 866 bank accounts have been frozen.

From January 1 to 19, 76 drug peddlers were detained under the Goondas Act. Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore said the Greater Chennai Police would continue to keep a close watch, and stringent action would be taken against those smuggling ganja and other drugs.

