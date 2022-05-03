8.37 lakh students to write Class XII Board Exams tomorrow

The DGE has also set up a control room with helpline numbers for exam related queries or complaints. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

May 03, 2022 22:54 IST

The tests will be conducted in 3,119 centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Nearly 8.37 lakh students from State Board schools in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will take their Class XII Board Examinations from Thursday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, these students did not take up their Class X and XI exams over the last two years.

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) said the Class XII exams would be conducted in 3,119 centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A total of 28,353 private candidates and 3,638 candidates with disabilities will also write the examination. In prisons, 73 candidates will write the exams. Physical distancing norms will be strictly followed in all centres.

Of the Class XII students taking up the exams, nearly 5.03 lakh students are from the science stream, 2.70 lakh from the commerce stream, 14,885 from the arts stream and 47,882 from the vocational stream.

Separate rooms on the ground floor have been allotted in centres for candidates with disabilities, and the DGE has said concessions to be provided for these candidates had been conveyed to all examination centres.

While exam centres and strongrooms will have adequate protection in place, around 4,291 flying and standing squads will carry out inspections during the exams.

The DGE has also set up a control room with helpline numbers that parents, students or the general public can call for all exam related queries or complaints. The numbers are 94983 83081 and 94983 83075, and will be operational till all the public exams are completed for Classes X, XI and XII.