8.35 lakh workers in 711 factories to be screened for NCDs in a month: Health Minister

January 09, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Workplace-based screening for Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) was launched in 711 factories across the State on Tuesday. Through this, 8.35 lakh factory employees will be screened for NCDs in a month.

Launching the initiative — ‘Thozhilarlar Thedi Maruthuvam’ — in a factory in Tiruvallur district on the lines of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in the first phase, the scheme that was announced in the Assembly last year has been rolled out in 711 factories.

“A total of 8.35 lakh factory workers will be screened in a month and provided the required medications for free. They will be provided with regular treatment and will be monitored,” he said. He added that the initiative would be expanded to benefit a total of 32 lakh workers across the State.

The Minister said the State’s flagship scheme — Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam — has reached a total of 1,00,69,713 people since it was launched in August 2021. Of this, 39,42,407 people were undergoing treatment for hypertension, 27,55,155 people for diabetes and 20,07,842 for both hypertension and diabetes. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi was present on the occasion.

Mental health helpline

Earlier, he inaugurated the second centre of ‘Natpudan Ungalodu’ (Tele-MANAS) on the premises of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH). He said that since its launch in October 2022, the mental health helpline has received over 40,000 calls. “Of these, 70% of callers were aged 18 to 40 years. The helpline has extended support to young people for issues including depression and relationship issues,” he said.

He noted that the second facility would benefit by the presence of psychiatrists and experienced counsellors at IMH. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P. K. Sekar Babu was present.

