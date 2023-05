83 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

May 11, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 83 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. There were 17 fresh cases in Coimbatore and 14 in Chennai. Five persons who returned from abroad were among those who tested positive for the infection in the State. A total of 219 persons were discharged, while 733 persons were under treatment in the State. Of the active cases, Chennai accounted for 152 and Coimbatore 134. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.