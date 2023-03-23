HamberMenu
83 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 23, 2023 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 83 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In Coimbatore, 18 persons tested positive for the infection, while there were 16 cases in Chennai and 10 in Chengalpattu. One person who returned from Singapore also tested positive for the infection. The State has so far reported 35,95,839 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 44 persons were discharged after treatment in the State. The active caseload rose to 480 of which Coimbatore had the most with 129. Chennai followed with 99 active cases.

As many as 3,105 samples were tested in the State. According to Tuesday’s data, the overall positivity rate was 2.6%.

