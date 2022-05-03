825 cases booked for defective number plates

The Traffic Police have booked 825 cases against motorists for using defective number plates on Sunday.

Traffic Police are taking various measures to reduce accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow in the city. Of late, it has become difficult to identify the registration number of vehicles especially two wheelers having defective and folding number plates and involving in offences. Also, in most parts of the city, it has become common to leave the vehicles parked on the roadside causing traffic congestion and nuisance to other road users.

To check on this, Greater Chennai Traffic Police conducted a special drive on Sunday against vehicles parked in unauthorised areas and two wheelers with defective and folding number plates. Police said 821 cases were registered against defective number plates. Of these, nine cases were registered for folding number plates. In addition, 215 vehicles parked in unauthorised spots were seized and cases registered.

Motorists have been therefore advised to fix vehicle registration number plate as per Motor Vehicles Rules and to park their vehicles only in the permitted places. Motorists are also informed that such special drive will continue.