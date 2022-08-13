824 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 01:07 IST

Tamil Nadu logged 824 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

In Chennai, the daily count dropped further to 156, while there were 90 cases in Coimbatore and 61 in Chengalpattu. A total of 50 persons tested positive for the infection in Erode and 41 in Salem. There were fewer than 10 cases each in 15 districts.

The fresh cases took the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in the State to 35,57,254. As many as 1,140 persons were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries till now stood at 35,11,249.

The active cases fell to 7,972. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,984 active cases followed by Coimbatore (756) and Chengalpattu (579).

As many as 25,490 samples were tested. Till date, 6,84,75,808 samples were tested in the State.

One government laboratory - Government Headquarters Hospital, Manapparai - was approved for COVID-19 testing recently. As of now, there are 78 testing facilities in the government sector in the State.

