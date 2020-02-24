8,200 job offers made at SRMIST

CHENNAI

24 February 2020 01:13 IST

More than 8,200 students of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) have received job offers during this year’s placement season so far.

A statement issued by the institute said that it has broken its previous placement records with the large number of job offers and attractive salaries received by its students this year. Of the total job offers, 3,020 offers came from TCS, Cognizant, Infosys and Wipro.

The highest salary package was ₹41.6 lakh per annum, offered to a student by Microsoft.

Apart from this, 1,965 job offers fell in what the institute termed as ‘dream’ and ‘super dream’ categories. Super-dream offers are those with a salary of at least ₹10 lakh, while dream offers are ones with a salary of at least ₹5 lakh.

Sriram S. Padmanabhan, director, career centre, SRMIST, attributed the impressive performance to the institute’s focus on helping engineering students integrate scientific and engineering principles to develop products and processes. “Added to this, we arrange mock interviews and impart advanced computing skills to students as they prepare for the placement season,” he said. He said that with the placement season continuing till May, more job offers were likely to be made.