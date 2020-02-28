8.16 lakh students to take Plus 2 exams from Monday

Board exams are all set to start from March for students of Classes X, XI and XII in State board schools across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Directorate of Government examinations has announced that nearly 8.16 lakh students from 7,276 schools across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will begin their Plus 2 board exams on Monday, March 2.

The science group alone has nearly 4.65 lakh students appearing for the exams while the commerce group has 2.79 lakh students appearing for the exams.

Class XI students will take their board exams from March 4 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Nearly 8.26 lakh students from 7,400 schools have registered to take the exams. Later in the month from March 27, 9.45 lakh Class X students will take the SSLC exams.

CBSE Class XII exams

On Thursday, a majority of students from CBSE schools in the State commenced writing their Class XII board exams with the English paper.

While the exams had begun earlier in February, for many students in Tamil Nadu, English was the first main paper.