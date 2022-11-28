81-year-old woman undergoes spine surgery at city hospital

November 28, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An 81-year-old woman, who had less than 40% heart ejection rate and suffered from acute spinal cord compression, underwent spine surgery at a private hospital in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the octogenarian was confined to a wheelchair. At Rela Hospital, doctors diagnosed her with acute spinal cord compression. She had a history of coronary artery disease.

Parthasarathy Srinivasan, senior consultant, orthopaedics and head-Spine Surgery of the hospital, said as the bone was brittle and osteoporotic, performing a spine surgery was challenging. The team performed the surgery with all precautions and monitored her in the ICU for a day. On the third day of surgery, she was able to walk with a little help and was discharged on the fifth day after surgery, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US