81-year-old woman undergoes spine surgery at city hospital

November 28, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 81-year-old woman, who had less than 40% heart ejection rate and suffered from acute spinal cord compression, underwent spine surgery at a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the octogenarian was confined to a wheelchair. At Rela Hospital, doctors diagnosed her with acute spinal cord compression. She had a history of coronary artery disease.

Parthasarathy Srinivasan, senior consultant, orthopaedics and head-Spine Surgery of the hospital, said as the bone was brittle and osteoporotic, performing a spine surgery was challenging. The team performed the surgery with all precautions and monitored her in the ICU for a day. On the third day of surgery, she was able to walk with a little help and was discharged on the fifth day after surgery, the release said.