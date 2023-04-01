ADVERTISEMENT

81 kg of ganja seized on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, one arrested

April 01, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Based on a specific input on the smuggling of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, a vehicle check was organised by officers of the Enforcement Bureau on Friday; a vehicle was also seized during the operation

The Hindu Bureau

The ganja found in the vehicle, during the operation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major interstate operation, officers of the Enforcement Bureau on Friday, seized 81 kg of ganja, worth about ₹48,60,000, near the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 

Based on a specific input on the smuggling of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, a vehicle check was organised at Arambakkam, Uthukottai and Elavur check-posts on the interstate border, by a team of police officers.

One of the teams intercepted a four-wheeler, with an Andhra Pradesh registration number, and found 81 kg of ganja in the vehicle. The team arrested Sankar Thasarath Pawar, 35 of Osmanabad district, Maharashtra, seized the ganja and the vehicle.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole operation was monitored by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Enforcement.

Overall for this year, 426 cases have been registered, and 1,590 kg of ganja has been seized by the Enforcement Wing, of which, about 730 kg of ganja, 69 vehicles including 10 four-wheelers were seized in March alone, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US