81 kg of ganja seized on Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border, one arrested

April 01, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The ganja found in the vehicle, during the operation

The ganja found in the vehicle, during the operation | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major interstate operation, officers of the Enforcement Bureau on Friday, seized 81 kg of ganja, worth about ₹48,60,000, near the border of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 

Based on a specific input on the smuggling of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, a vehicle check was organised at Arambakkam, Uthukottai and Elavur check-posts on the interstate border, by a team of police officers.

One of the teams intercepted a four-wheeler, with an Andhra Pradesh registration number, and found 81 kg of ganja in the vehicle. The team arrested Sankar Thasarath Pawar, 35 of Osmanabad district, Maharashtra, seized the ganja and the vehicle.  

The whole operation was monitored by Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Enforcement.

Overall for this year, 426 cases have been registered, and 1,590 kg of ganja has been seized by the Enforcement Wing, of which, about 730 kg of ganja, 69 vehicles including 10 four-wheelers were seized in March alone, said a press release.

