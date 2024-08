A team of officials has seized 800kg of decomposed meat from an unauthorised slaughterhouse in Shenoy Nagar.

P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said they raided the place and seized 800kg of decomposed meat, which has been handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation. A sample was lifted for testing, and the place has been sealed.

The team comprised officials of the GCC, the Police Department, and the Food Safety Department.

