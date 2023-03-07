80,000 photo voter IDs to be distributed in Chennai this week

March 07, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 80,000 residents of the Assembly constituencies of the city will receive new electors’ photo identity cards (EPIC). Voters who had submitted forms for duplicate cards during November and December will get them this week as a consignment of 80,000 cards from Kolkata is expected to reach the city this week. Work on the distribution of EPIC cards for another 40,000 electors is already under way. Electors who submit application forms for duplicate EPIC cards will also receive new cards shortly, officials said. The new EPIC cards will have upgraded security features. “The new EPIC cards can not be used as a proof of address. The new cards should be used only during elections,” an official said.