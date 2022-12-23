ADVERTISEMENT

8,000 policemen deployed on security duty in Chennai for Christmas

December 23, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner asks senior officials to ensure safety of those visiting the churches for midnight mass; surveillance to be stepped up around major churches in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Police have been asked to keep a close watch on the crowds in city in connection with the Christmas celebrations. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Greater Chennai Police have made special security arrangements by deploying 8,000 personnel to ensure peaceful Christmas celebrations.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal has instructed the officers to step up vigil from the night of Saturday to Sunday as many are expected to visit churches for midnight mass. The officers have been asked to specially ensure the safety of women and children. Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers have been made in-charge of the special security arrangements.

A close watch would be kept on the surroundings of about 350 churches by policemen round-the-clock during Christmas celebrations. Additional personnel will be deployed for regulating traffic at places such as Santhome Church, Mylapore; Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; St. Antony’s Church, Parry’s Corner; St. George Cathedral and Little Mount Church where large gatherings were expected. The police have been asked to use public address system for crowd control and prevent any stampede-like situation. 

Vehicles will be checked at important junctions and strict action would be taken against those indulging in motorcycle racing, rash driving and drunken driving. Based on the video footage captured through the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, e-challans would be issued to those who violate road traffic rules, the police said.

