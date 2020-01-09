80-year-old recovers from stroke and cardiac arrests

A team of doctors of Gleneagles Global Health City managed the condition of an 80-year-old man, who suffered two strokes and three cardiac arrests.

According to a press release, the patient presented with symptoms of stroke on the right side of the body with inability to speak.

A MRI scan of the brain revealed scattered left brain acute infarcts with only single left carotid blood flow with 90% narrowing. He had a medical history of cardiac angioplasty done in 2008.

As he began to respond to medical management, he suffered a cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia and showed signs of mild right-sided stroke symptoms with speech disturbances.

The neuro team did a complete CT angiogram of neck and brain vessels that showed calcified plaque in the origin of the right Internal Carotid Artery (ICA), blocking the vessel. This was previously seen in the origin of left ICA, blocking 70 to 80% of the lumen.

The scan showed that the right carotid was also completely blocked.

The patient underwent angioplasty of left carotid vessels and received a self-expanding carotid stent.

Another cardiac event occurred and he was supported through that too.

He was also treated for sleep apnea, according to a press release from the hospital.