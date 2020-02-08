80% of cyber crimes vishing incidents: CoP

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday said that 80% of complaints about cyber crimes were related to vishing, which is the fraudulent practice of getting people to share personal or financial information over the phone.
Mr. Viswanathan released an awareness short film on safe banking practices, made by the city police, in association with Axis Bank.
“The cyber crime unit of the city police receives several complaints every day. Some 80% of the cyber complaints are about vishing frauds. People have lost money to fraudsters after sharing one-time passwords or CVV numbers of their cards over phone,” he said. “Banks have been undertaking campaigns, advising customers not to share OTPs or CVV numbers over the phone with anyone. Despite this, many, who are well-educated, continue to be cheated through vishing,” he said.
Mr. Viswanathan added that cracking vishing frauds was tough.
