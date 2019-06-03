80% of burial grounds yet to be modernised

Over 80% of the crematoria and burial grounds in the city are yet to be modernised by the Chennai Corporation.

According to data compiled by the Chennai Corporation, 165 of the 204 burial grounds are conventional facilities. Just seven of the burial grounds have electric cremation facilities. Six areas have LPG gasifier and 26 neighbourhoods have gasifier facilities for cremation.

Tondiarpet, Anna Nagar and Alandur have three gasifier facilities each. LPG is being used for cremation in Adyar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet and Madhavaram.

Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Adyar, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Teynampet and Valasaravakkam have developed electric crematoria.

The largest number of conventional burial grounds have been located in Manali in 34 locations. Tiruvottiyur has 6 conventional burial grounds, Madhavaram 18, Tondiarpet 2, Royapuram 1, Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar 3, Ambattur 21, Anna Nagar 1, Kodambakkam 2, Valasaravakkam 13, Alandur 11, Adyar 9, Perungudi 16 and Sholinganallur 29. But many of the conventional burial grounds are not used for cremation. They have not been modernised either.

Officials said the modernisation of burial grounds would be done only in areas where large land parcels are available.

New gasifier in Adyar

"We have installed a new gasifier in Adyar. We will get an orphan body from GH and test the facility shortly," said an official. The civic body will study all the land parcels in the 15 zones to develop modern crematoria shortly.