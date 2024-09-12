80 lakh persons diagnosed with diabetes to be reached out for TB screening, says Health Secretary

Nearly 80 lakh persons diagnosed with diabetes through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam programme and others at high risk will be approached for mandatory screening for tuberculosis. For this exercise, organisations such as REACH and its TB Champions programme could help in connecting the dots, Health Secretary Supriya Sahu said on Wednesday.

At the Tamil Nadu State Dissemination Meeting of REACH ALLIES (The Accountability Leadership by Local Communities for Inclusive, Enabling Services) Project, Ms. Sahu highlighted some key TB-related statistics. In the past few years, Tamil Nadu had improved the case notification rate and the treatment outcome. The case notification rate stood at 124 per 1,00,000 population (as of the second quarter of 2024). “The treatment success rate was 85%. This must go up to 96%-97%,” she said.

The treatment success rate for drug-resistant TB was a challenge in many States, but in Tamil Nadu, the treatment success rate had improved to more than 70%, she added.

Noting that nutritional support was an area where they could collaborate, the official said the government had spent ₹2.1 crore on nutritional support for 13,933 persons.

“Under the National TB Elimination Programme, we have a network of 461 TB units and close to 200 microscopy centres,” she said, adding that cutting-edge medical science and technology, trained manpower, and community engagement were necessary for the programme to succeed.

On bi-directional screening for persons with diabetes, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T. S. Selvavinayagam said 80 lakh persons with diabetes were identified and line-listed, but reaching them was a big task. He noted that the role of TB champions was essential in capacity-building and advocacy.

Stephane Laroche, Regional Controller, USAID/India, USAID/Sri Lanka, and Maldives, said the TB Champions movement began in 2019 with a small network of 200 champions and it had expanded to 30,000. The TB champions played a crucial role in India’s fight against the disease, he said.

The Health Secretary released the TN ALLIES Impact Report on the occasion. The project was implemented in 15 districts of four States: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The Community Accountability Framework (CAF), which was central to the project, was aimed at improving the quality of care and services for people and the communities affected by TB through a solution-oriented, community-led monitoring approach, according to the report.

It found that the quality of care and services improved at 82 TB units and facilities of six districts through the CAF. A total of 17,472 persons with TB provided feedback on the quality of care and services through the CAF. A total of 1,065 elected representatives were sensitised, and 730 of them engaged through awareness campaigns, resource mobilisation, and TB-related platforms.

The ALLIES project implemented the Differentiated Care Model, which screened newly diagnosed people for clinical as well as social vulnerabilities, such as alcohol use, smoking, malnutrition, anaemia, and migration. Three out of four people with TB were found to have at least one vulnerability, a press release said.

Suhasini Maniratnam, actor and TB survivor, participated at the meeting. Director of Medical and Rural Health Services J. Rajamoorthy; Asha Frederick, State TB Officer; Nalini Krishnan, executive secretary and co-founder of REACH; Ramya Ananthakrishnan, Director, REACH; Sripriya Pandurangan, deputy project lead; and Subrat Mohanty, senior adviser and project lead, ALLIES, REACH; and G. Poongodi, president of Tamil Nadu TB Survivor-led Network, were present.