80 ambulances, 13 first responder bikes to be deployed on New Year’s eve in Chennai

December 30, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 80 ambulances and 13 first responder bikes will be deployed at strategic points and hotspots in and around Chennai in view of New Year’s eve celebrations on December 31.

Sandheep Kumar, district programme manager, 108 ambulance, EMRI Green Health Services, Chennai, said the ambulances would be stationed at 80 locations in and around the city. “The teams will be on high alert. Additionally, we are deploying 13 first responder bikes on the evening of December 31 at a number of prime points. Usually, these bikes are on a 12-hour service shift, but we are stationing the vehicles at specific hotspots this year,” he said.

The first responder bikes will be deployed on the Marina beach stretch, Anna Salai, Poonamallee High Road between Central railway station and Kilpauk, Besant Nagar and the Guindy-Kathipara junction, Mr. Kumar added.