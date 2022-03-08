8 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,250 with 8 new cases reported on Tuesday. While a total of 56,018 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 69. The district’s death toll is 1,163. In Ranipet district, no new cases were reported positive and the total stood at 53,910. In Tirupattur district, zero cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 35,726. In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was nil, taking the total number of cases to 66,795. Out of these, 66,092 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 18.