8 fresh cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,227 with 8 new cases reported on Friday. While a total of 55,983 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 81. The death toll is 1,163. In Ranipet district, no new case was reported and the total stood at 53,909. In Tirupathur district also, no new case was reported and the tally stood at 35,723. In Tiruvannamalai district, there were three new cases, taking the total number of cases to 66,785.