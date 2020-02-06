8 arrested after students clash

The police arrested eight students on Wednesday in connection with a clash between two groups of students inside the campus of a deemed university in Kattankulathur on Tuesday. The Chengalpattu district police have directed the university to enhance security.

A video doing rounds on message-sharing platforms shows three youngsters walking inside the campus. Suddenly, one of them tries to attack another student, who walks towards them with a sharp weapon. The youngsters start exchanging blows.

The 19-second video, reportedly shot by a student, ends with a beard-sporting youngster chasing his rival, who manages to dodge an attack with a billhook.

After the video was widely circulated, the police rushed to the institute and started an investigation. “There was a clash between two groups of students on Monday and what happened on Tuesday was a retaliation to it,” said a senior police officer.

Following this, the group that attacked was identified and summoned for inquiry. “Initially, there were rumours that one of the youngsters was carrying a gun, but it was a cigarette lighter in the shape of a firearm. The sharp weapon was taken from a food joint,” added the officer.

The police said that they registered an FIR based on the complaint given by the attackers. “Those who were attacked were absconding. Our team has traced them and has brought them back. We arrested eight students and later released them on bail,” said a police officer.

The police have instructed the administration to check every vehicle that enters the institute.

“Only those with identity cards will be permitted inside the college. The security staff have been advised to maintain a visitors’ log,” he added.