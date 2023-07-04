ADVERTISEMENT

799 students and teachers of Corporation schools get awards, prizes

July 04, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister has ordered the allocation of more funds to upgrade buildings and other facilities for teachers and students of school, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Hindu Bureau

Incentives were given to 799 students studying in schools run by the Greater Chennai Corporation and to those pursuing higher education by Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

Mr. Udhayanidhi presented awards and certificates to Class 10 and 12 toppers and their teachers and medals to students who performed well in the Youth Parliament events.

“The Chief Minister allocated ₹24,000 crore to the Municipal Administration department in the Assembly but has given ₹34,000 crore for school education alone. He has ordered the allocation of more funds to upgrade buildings and other facilities for teachers and students,” said Mr. Nehru.

“All those who received awards, do not consider this as your prize money. This is what you are entitled to after the hard work you put in. You should become brand ambassadors of the State,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Mayor R. Priya, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Deputy Mayor Maheshkumar were present.

