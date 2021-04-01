79,320 more receive COVID-19 vaccines

The total coverage stood at 30,31,631

Another 79,320 people received COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, taking the overall coverage till date to over 30 lakh.

According to the daily report of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the total coverage stood at 30,31,631.

As many as 6,47,513 healthcare workers, 6,08,310 frontline workers, 7,99,547 people aged between 45 and 59 years with co-morbidities and 9,76,261 senior citizens were vaccinated.

Of the 79,230 people, 30,056 were persons with co-morbidities and 30,544 senior citizens. Vaccinations were conducted in 4,688 sessions.