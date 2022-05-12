Chennai

79,042 persons vaccinated in Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 79,042 persons on Thursday, taking the coverage of government vaccination centres to 10,76,08,647.

Among those who were vaccinated were 21,581 children aged 12-14 years 30,490 persons aged 18-44. Till date, a total of 10,44,465 precautionary doses were administered in the State.


