79-year-old prisoner convicted in POCSO case dies in Puzhal prison

March 17, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Last week, he was transferred here from the Coimbatore Central Prison to be treated at the Government Stanley Hospital after complaining of breathing problems

The Hindu Bureau

A 79-year-old prisoner died in the Puzhal prison on Sunday, after developing breathing problems.

The police said P. Ayyavu, a resident of Arasalur in Erode, was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison for a five-year term after being convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case. He was shifted to the Central Prison in Puzhal last week after complaining of breathing problems and was to undergo treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.

On Sunday morning, Ayyavu fainted and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The Puzhal police have filed a case and are investigating.

