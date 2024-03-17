GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

79-year-old prisoner convicted in POCSO case dies in Puzhal prison

He was transferred to the prison from the Coimbatore Central Prison to undergo treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital after complaining of breathing problems

March 17, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 79-year-old prisoner died in the Puzhal prison on Sunday, after developing breathing problems.

The police said P. Ayyavu, a resident of Arasalur in Erode district, was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison for a five-year term after being convicted in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act case. The accused was shifted to the Central Prison in Puzhal last week after complaining of breathing problems and was to undergo treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital.

On Sunday morning, Ayyavu fainted and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced brought dead. The Puzhal police have filed a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.