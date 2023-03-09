79-year-old Man from Addis Ababa found carrying 8.26 kg of cocaine, arrested

March 09, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 8.26 kg of high quality cocaine from a 79-year-old passenger from Addis Ababa. He was part of a gang which landed in Mumbai airport and was arrested a few days ago.

Following a tip-off, the DRI officials mounted a surveillance at Chennai airport in the early hours of Tuesday and intercepted a passenger who came from Addis Ababa.

ADVERTISEMENT

On searching his baggage, the officers found 8.26 kg of high quality cocaine in it. He was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.